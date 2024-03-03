Bank of America Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.14 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

