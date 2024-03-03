Barclays Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $60.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARVN

Arvinas Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.