Barclays Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $259.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.32. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

