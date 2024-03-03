Barclays PLC Acquires 2,654 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.44.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.
