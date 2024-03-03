Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth $32,712,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 3.1 %

STKS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

