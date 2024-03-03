Barclays PLC Buys 6,921 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Identiv worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,702 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,546 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 434,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Identiv Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.30. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

About Identiv

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.