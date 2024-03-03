Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 49,396 Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Allego Stock Down 2.9 %

Allego stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Allego has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

