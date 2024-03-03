Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 158.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.67. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

