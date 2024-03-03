Barclays PLC Has $109,000 Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 229,380.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Root worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Root by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Root by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Root by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Insider Activity at Root

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Root Trading Up 21.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROOT opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROOT

Root Profile

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.