Barclays PLC Has $121,000 Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $414.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.34%.

CNB Financial Company Profile



CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

