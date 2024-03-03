Barclays PLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 161,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.94 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

