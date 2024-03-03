Barclays PLC Invests $115,000 in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Augmedix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUGX. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of -0.14. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Augmedix

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.