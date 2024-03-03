Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,875 shares of company stock valued at $73,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

