Barclays PLC Purchases 40,400 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) by 3,366.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of DURECT worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Stock Performance

DURECT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

