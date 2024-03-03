Barclays PLC Purchases 818 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc acquired 88,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,180,988.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc purchased 88,538 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 9,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $358.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

