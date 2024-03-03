Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $220.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at RCM Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,603,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCMT

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.