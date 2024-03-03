Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Ultralife as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ultralife by 32.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

