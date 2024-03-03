Barclays PLC Sells 907 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

