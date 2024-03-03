Barclays Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $66.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

