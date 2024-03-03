Barclays Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

