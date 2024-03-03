Barclays Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $22.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $796.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,314.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 65.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

