Barrington Research Boosts Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target to $14.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,603,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,822,552.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,800. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.