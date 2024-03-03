Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $657.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

