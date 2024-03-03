Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

