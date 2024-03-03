Benchmark Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $35.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.28.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.