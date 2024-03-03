Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 250,552 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.