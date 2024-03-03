Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 250,552 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ENLC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.
ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
