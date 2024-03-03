Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BERY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

BERY opened at $58.43 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

