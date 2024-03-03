Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

