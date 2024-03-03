Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 5.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.19. 900,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,145,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

