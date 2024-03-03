BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.