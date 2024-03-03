BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

