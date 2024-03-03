BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

