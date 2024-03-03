Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.