Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.58.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

