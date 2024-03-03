BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$107.08.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$108.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

