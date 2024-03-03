BMO Capital Markets Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

