BMO Capital Markets Trims Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Target Price to C$18.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.17.

Shares of PSI opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $644,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

