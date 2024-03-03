Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 19,478 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

