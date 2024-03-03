Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 19,478 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Boot Barn Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
