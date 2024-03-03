Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells $4,794,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Read Our Latest Report on BYD

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.