Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

