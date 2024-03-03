Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $36.22

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,734,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

