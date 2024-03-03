Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Target Price at $153.04

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.04.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.