Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $248.67

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $244.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $245.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

