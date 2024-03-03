Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $265.56

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.56.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

