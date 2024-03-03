Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

DY stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $129.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

