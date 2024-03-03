Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $140.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

