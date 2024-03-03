Brokers Set Expectations for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.64. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

