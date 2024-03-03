Brokers Set Expectations for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,681,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $734,259.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,129.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

