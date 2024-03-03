BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Raised to $33.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

