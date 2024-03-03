Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $428.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.38. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $428.75.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

