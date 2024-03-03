Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $428.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.38. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $428.75.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.